Emily Ratajkowski Styles Nike’s Dad Shoes With a Chic Lingerie Minidress

Emily Ratajkowski is loving Nike’s new dad shoes, the M2K Tekno. After rocking the chunky white shoe with bright orange detail on the heel for a hair care event last Thursday, the model-actress was spotted hitting Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., Monday night for dinner wearing the exact style.

The 27-year-old newlywed paired the Nike Air Monarch-inspired silhouette with a slinky navy lingerie-style minidress and a chic black blazer coat. Accessorizing, EmRata — who rolled luggage along as she arrived at the eatery for a bite with pal Stephanie Shepherd — donned a tan and black leather shoulder bag. Layered necklaces and an assortment of bracelets completed the swimwear designer’s sultry yet sporty look.

Emily Ratajkowski at Craig's restaurant. CREDIT: Splash

The bulky white lace-up sneaker style, which Sofia Richie has also been seen sporting recently, dropped in May after making its debut on the runway during designer John Elliot’s New York show in February. It was designed for women by Nike’s Jin Hong, who was also part of The 1 Reimagined team.

The M2K Tekno launches in all sizes on July 1.

Emily Ratajkowski CREDIT: Splash

See more of EmRata’s style evolution.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Twerks in See-Through Birthday Jumpsuit and Nikes Made for Dancing