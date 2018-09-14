Emily Ratajkowski Takes Her Dog for a Stroll in Neon Yellow Yeezys

Emily Ratajkowski is putting her best foot forward — even during a daily dog walk.

Instead of opting for the usual flip-flops and sweats, the model wore a trendy pair of wide-leg trousers and stylish neon yellow Yeezys, making a fashion statement as she took her pup for a stroll in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in yellow Yeezy sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker in its “Butter” colorway retails for $260 and made for an interesting pairing with her plaid pants and cropped gray top.

Ratajkowski finished off the look with oversized sunglasses, a small bag and, of course, her adorable pooch. (The Celine shopping bag on her arm also seemed to be evidence of a luxury shopping spree.)

A close-up of Emily Ratajkowski’s yellow Yeezy sneakers (and her cute dog). CREDIT: Splash

The newest face of Paco Rabanne Perfumes, EmRata has been spotted out and about often this week during NYFW.

On Wednesday night, she arrived at the spring ’19 show for Marc Jacobs in an outfit that once again showed off her toned torso. Complete with a flat-bill hat, the 27-year-old wore a pair of sleek black sandals as her final accessory.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Marc Jacobs spring ’19 show during NYFW. CREDIT: Splash News

