Emily Ratajkowski Gives a Sensual Makeover to Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s Retro Style

By Allie Fasanella
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski channeling Jackie Kennedy Onassis for a photoshoot in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Emily Ratajkowski, aka EmRata, sure knows how to make a scene on the streets of New York. The model-actress turned heads Wednesday during a vintage-inspired photo shoot at The Bowery Hotel where she channeled the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in an oversize pink coat and a voluminous cropped brown wig.

Underneath her bubblegum-hued double-breasted coat, which must have been exceptionally hot in the city’s heat, the 27-year-old swimwear designer donned a more weather-appropriate skintight gray minidress.

Emily Ratajkowski, photoshoot, t-strap heels
Emily Ratajkowski poses for a photoshoot at The Bowery Hotel in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Sultry pointy black T-strap pumps polished off her statement-making look for the shoot, which was shot by 22-year-old Austrailian fashion model Jordan Barrett.

emily ratajkowski, photoshoot, t-strap heels
EmRata sporting a skintight gray dress with black pointy T-strap heels.
CREDIT: Splash
Jacqueline Kennedy Jacqueline Kennedy is sits in the living room of her Washington, D.C., residence, . Her husband, Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) is campaigning for the presidencyJackie Kennedy, Washington, USA
Jackie Kennedy Onassis
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Post-shoot, the “I Feel Pretty actress” changed out of her high heels and into Yeezy Desert Rat 500 “Supermoon Yellow” sneakers, which dropped on June 9.

The $200 pale yellow shoe comes with a premium-leather and cow-suede upper, mesh construction, nubuck detailing and Adiprene cushioning. The sole is actually a Feet You Wear design, taken from Kobe Bryant’s third Adidas signature sneaker, the KB8 III.

Emily Ratajkowski, yeezy desert rat sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski wearing Yeezy Desert Rat sneakers later that day.
CREDIT: Splash

It’s no surprise to see Ratajkowski rocking Yeezys, since just last week she stepped out in a similar look including a slinky red dress paired with reflective Yeezy Season 6 Desert Rat boots.

