Emily Ratajkowski Gives a Sensual Makeover to Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s Retro Style

Emily Ratajkowski, aka EmRata, sure knows how to make a scene on the streets of New York. The model-actress turned heads Wednesday during a vintage-inspired photo shoot at The Bowery Hotel where she channeled the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in an oversize pink coat and a voluminous cropped brown wig.
Underneath her bubblegum-hued double-breasted coat, which must have been exceptionally hot in the city’s heat, the 27-year-old swimwear designer donned a more weather-appropriate skintight gray minidress.
Sultry pointy black T-strap pumps polished off her statement-making look for the shoot, which was shot by 22-year-old Austrailian fashion model Jordan Barrett.
Post-shoot, the “I Feel Pretty actress” changed out of her high heels and into Yeezy Desert Rat 500 “Supermoon Yellow” sneakers, which dropped on June 9.
The $200 pale yellow shoe comes with a premium-leather and cow-suede upper, mesh construction, nubuck detailing and Adiprene cushioning. The sole is actually a Feet You Wear design, taken from Kobe Bryant’s third Adidas signature sneaker, the KB8 III.
It’s no surprise to see Ratajkowski rocking Yeezys, since just last week she stepped out in a similar look including a slinky red dress paired with reflective Yeezy Season 6 Desert Rat boots.
