Emily Ratajkowski Gives a Sensual Makeover to Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s Retro Style

Emily Ratajkowski, aka EmRata, sure knows how to make a scene on the streets of New York. The model-actress turned heads Wednesday during a vintage-inspired photo shoot at The Bowery Hotel where she channeled the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in an oversize pink coat and a voluminous cropped brown wig.

Underneath her bubblegum-hued double-breasted coat, which must have been exceptionally hot in the city’s heat, the 27-year-old swimwear designer donned a more weather-appropriate skintight gray minidress.

Emily Ratajkowski poses for a photoshoot at The Bowery Hotel in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

Sultry pointy black T-strap pumps polished off her statement-making look for the shoot, which was shot by 22-year-old Austrailian fashion model Jordan Barrett.

EmRata sporting a skintight gray dress with black pointy T-strap heels. CREDIT: Splash

Post-shoot, the “I Feel Pretty actress” changed out of her high heels and into Yeezy Desert Rat 500 “Supermoon Yellow” sneakers, which dropped on June 9.

The $200 pale yellow shoe comes with a premium-leather and cow-suede upper, mesh construction, nubuck detailing and Adiprene cushioning. The sole is actually a Feet You Wear design, taken from Kobe Bryant’s third Adidas signature sneaker, the KB8 III.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Yeezy Desert Rat sneakers later that day. CREDIT: Splash

It’s no surprise to see Ratajkowski rocking Yeezys, since just last week she stepped out in a similar look including a slinky red dress paired with reflective Yeezy Season 6 Desert Rat boots.

