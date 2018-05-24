Emily Ratajkowski Wears Head-to-Toe Jacquemus Look Straight off the Runway

Although the movie “In Darkness” has a gritty premise, its premiere invited a summery Emily Ratajkowski to the red carpet — and in head-to-toe Jacquemus, no less.

The supermodel, who stars in the new crime thriller, joined her co-stars during last night’s event at the ArcLight Hollywood, where she struck a pose in an ensemble straight off of the French designer’s spring ’18 runway.

Ratajkowski went for a whimsical top, complete with black appliquéd polka dots, asymmetric ruching and a single crossover shoulder strap. She paired the sultry piece with a ruffled crepe midiskirt featuring a dangerously high slit that sat comfortably at her thigh and put her tanned long legs on display.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Los Angeles premiere of "In Darkness" at the Arclight Hollywood. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, Ratajkowski also opted for the same taupe suede sculptural sandals that were worn by a model at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ show at the Musée Picasso in Paris. Draped at the heels were wooden beads from strands of brown cord, and the shoes came with an angular square open-toe that created an architectural silhouette.

The event was also attended by fellow cast members Ed Skrein and Natalie Dormer, as well as director Anthony Byrne. “In Darkness,” which is centered on a blind musician (played by Dormer) who hears a murder committed in the apartment above hers, will debut in theaters tomorrow.

