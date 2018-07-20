Emily Ratajkowski Looks Flirty in a Floral Minidress With Classic White Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is a street style queen, and that was apparent today in New York City when the model-actress was spotted in an adorable summery daisy-covered minidress paired with low-key white leather sneakers.

The 27-year-old swimwear designer showed off her long tanned legs as she was snapped leaving lunch at Sant Ambroeus in Soho with friends. The floral-print design, along with her casual lace-up low-top kicks, made her look feel easy and fun, not to mention perfect for the Big Apple’s steamy weather.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted out and about in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

And always one for accessorizing, EmRata added one longer gold necklace as well as a shorter necklace and a tan leather shoulder bag.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Around the same time as her outing, Ratajkowski took to her Instagram Stories to share a sparkling boomerang of her huge diamond wedding ring and another shot of her holding up a personalized Rome soccer jersey featuring her moniker on the back.

For more of Emily Ratajkowski’s style, from the red carpet to the street, check out the gallery.

