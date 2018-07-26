Emily Ratajkowski Flatters Her Feet in Barely-There Sandals

From top to bottom, Emily Ratajkowski showed off pops of skin in the most flattering way on Wednesday when she helped kick off 29Rooms Chicago, Refinery29’s immersive funhouse featuring interactive exhibitions that span style, culture and creativity.

A chocolate-brown silk set from Miaou’s fall ’18 collection was the centerpiece of her look. The top boasted a plunging neckline that emphasized the décolletage, and the blouse was cropped slightly above the trousers to show just a hint of her toned abs. The matching trousers were cut around the top of the ankle — making way for eyes to catch her sexy sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a Miaou silk set with light-gold sandals at 29 Rooms Chicago.

Detail of Emily Ratajkowski's mules.

The model-actress’ shoes came in a light-gold leather upper with barely-there straps that formed a sophisticated deconstructed cage profile. Some of the striking details that offered a hard balance to the soft touches included a square toe and flattened heel.

Meanwhile, “Orange Is the New Black” star Taylor Schilling rocked a Veronica Beard denim dress with Chloe Gosselin’s Olympe mules. Gosselin’s shoes had a thick ankle strap with buckle closure and a rounded toe with a T-strap. Schilling’s Netfix co-star Dascha Polanco also joined in on the fun and similarly opted for mules. Polanco’s heels came in nude with PVC material.

Taylor Schilling wears Chloe Gosselin's Olympe mules.

The artsy affair attracted other boldface name stars like Taraji P. Henson, who had on Gucci, and Kelly Rowland.

