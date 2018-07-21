Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Streets in Barely-There Top, Cargo Pants and Trendy White Boots

Emily Ratajkowski put on a chic show in New York on Friday.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress wore a strapless, pale pink top that showed off her toned abs. The shirt featured slim spaghetti straps and a tie that hung down her midriff.

Emily Ratajkowski CREDIT: Splash News

Ratajkowski paired the barely-there top with oversized cargo pants for a laidback summer look that was in tune with New York street style.

For footwear, she selected white boots, choosing a style with a chunky heel and pointed toe. While the model was a big proponent of the white boot trend last summer, she has lately taken to wearing sneakers to add a sporty element to her sultry looks — but here, she opted for a bit of extra height.

Emily Ratajkowski's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

To finish off her look, Ratajkowski accessorized with dark sunglasses, a gold watch and a black purse with gold detailing.

The 27-year-old refrained from sharing the ensemble with her 18.6 million Instagram followers yesterday, instead opting to post a photo from earlier in the week. In the shot, she is clad in a Realisation floral minidress and classic white sneakers from Veja, completing her outfit with a handbag from The Kooples and some gold jewelry.

Aside from putting together her own fashionable outfits and modeling for brands such as Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu, Ratajkowski has a swimwear line called Inamorata.

Click through the gallery to see how Emily Ratajkowski’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski’s $20 Sheer Yellow Dress Leaves Little to the Imagination — With Unexpected Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in a Very Edgy Metallic Top — But Keeps Things Simple With Slinky Sandals