People Are Body-Shaming Emily Ratajkowski In Kith x Coca-Cola Crop-Top, Tiny Shorts & Fila Sneaks

Emily Ratajkowski is not afraid to show off the figure that helped to garner her fame, despite the fact that some social media commenters can be critical.

After EmRata took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day while out to lunch in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday, the model’s physique — wrapped in a barely-there outfit — garnered some negative attention from her followers. Body inclusivity among models has became a hot topic in the fashion industry, but some social media observers made Ratajkowski the target of their wrath.

Emily Ratajkowski CREDIT: Splash

Summer l👀ks A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 14, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

“Someone give this girl some food. That does not look good,” one user wrote.

In the photo captioned “Summer looks,” the 27-year-old models an ab-baring red and white Kith x Coca-Cola x Converse long sleeve polo shirt emblazoned with the Coca-Cola logo paired with tiny denim shorts and white Fila Disruptor II sneakers. The footwear features a lightweight EVA, jagged outsole, eyerow detailing and subtle embossed logos. They retail for $65 on Fila.com.

She accessorized with a shoulder bag, gold bracelets, chunky gold watch and hoop earrings. Black cat-eye shades and a dainty pearl necklace completed her look.

Another follower expressed that they liked the way her body looked like when she appeared in Robin Thicke’s 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video, which made her famous, writing: “Your body looked gorgeous in Blurred Lines, now you’re too skinny…” However, there were still plenty of comments that praised the model’s figure and outfit.

One person wrote, “Hey hey the haters, I see you, stop the debate, this woman is not anorexic, just skinny, thank you.”

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Kith x Coca-Cola top with denim shorts in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The “Gone Girl’ actress, who is known for being an outspoken feminist, told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016 that she doesn’t believe in just one “ideal” body type. Instead, she feels “the world should not be exclusive of the ideal body. It has to include all ideals, all bodies.”

