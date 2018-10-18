Emily Ratajkowski’s Asymmetrical Outfit Will Make You Look Twice

Emily Ratajkowski is not one to be overshadowed — even in a room full of her fellow models.

The brunette stunner commanded serious attention at last night’s launch party for Moet and Chandon x Virgil Abloh in New York, where A-listers like Winnie Harlow and Elsa Hosk also showed their support for the collaboration.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Moet and Chandon x Virgil Abloh’s launch party in New York. CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/Shutterstock

EmRata turned heads in her black and white outfit — elevated with loosely tailored white trousers, a tasseled mini box bag in black and a pair of matching pin-thin sandals.

The ensemble’s winning piece came in the form of her asymmetrical top by NYC label Monse. Hailing from the beloved brand’s spring 2019 collection, the nautical-inspired item featured contrast stitching and ropes for straps, plunging way below the hips to reveal Ratajkowski’s toned figure from the back.

Emily Ratajkowski (L) flaunts her figure alongside model Elsa Hosk. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/Shutterstock

The star was joined at the event by Hosk, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and Harlow, a Canadian model. While the former opted for a flirty sheer number, the latter chose an edgier look composed of a dark-wash denim jacket by Fendi and fuzzy animal-print heels.

Emily Ratajkowski (L) poses next to fellow model Winnie Harlow. CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/Shutterstock

