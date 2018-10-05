Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Retro Reeboks and Biker Shorts After Kavanaugh Protest Arrest

Emily Ratajkowski on her phone in the Big Apple.

One day after being arrested in Washington, D.C., alongside pal Amy Schumer for protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about on the streets of New York City sporting a low-key ensemble complete with retro kicks.

The model-actress, who appeared engaged in her phone as she strolled through Manhattan, was spotted wearing a neon green T-shirt under a stoned-colored denim jacket with skintight black biker shorts and classic plain white Reebok sneakers with a worn look to them.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a gray denim jacket with biker shorts and white retro Reebok sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The 27-year-old swimwear designer and activist, who is known for being a fan of Yeezys and Jacquemus’ sculptural sandals, further accessorized her casual, gym-ready outfit oversized hoop earrings and black tinted sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski looking engaged on her phone as she walks the streets of the Big Apple. CREDIT: Splash

According to reports by CNN, Ratajkowski and Schumer were among 300 people who were arrested Thursday during a protest at a U.S. Senate building challenging Kavanaugh’s nomination after multiple women have come forward accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

A close-up look at Emily Ratajkowski’s well-worn retro Reebok sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

