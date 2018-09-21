Emily Ratajkowski Wears Two Skin-Baring Outfits in One Day at Milan Fashion Week

When you are as big of a name as Emily Ratajkowski, you can have as many outfit changes as you please.
Spotted making the rounds during Milan Fashion Week, EmRata rocked not one but two different looks throughout the day on Friday.
The first outfit was an all-white ensemble made up of a ribbed maxi skirt and cropped tank top, showing off her signature abs. On her feet, the model wore brown sandals with a sharp heel; the shoes involved a suede cross-strap as well as a square toe.
She accessorized with oversized sunnies and a rope-strung gold and tortoise-shell bucket bag.
It was that same bag that Ratajkowski chose again later in the day, this time headed to the Versace spring ’19 show.
For the show, her outfit consisted of a braless navy satin minidress with a low-cut back and a pair of brown knee-high boots.
The pointed-toe boots featured a high heel and animal skin-style detailing.
