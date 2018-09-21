Emily Ratajkowski Wears Two Skin-Baring Outfits in One Day at Milan Fashion Week

When you are as big of a name as Emily Ratajkowski, you can have as many outfit changes as you please.

Spotted making the rounds during Milan Fashion Week, EmRata rocked not one but two different looks throughout the day on Friday.

Emily Ratajkowski in an all-white look during Milan Fashion Week, Sept. 21. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up of Emily Ratajkowski’s brown sandals in Milan. CREDIT: Splash

The first outfit was an all-white ensemble made up of a ribbed maxi skirt and cropped tank top, showing off her signature abs. On her feet, the model wore brown sandals with a sharp heel; the shoes involved a suede cross-strap as well as a square toe.

She accessorized with oversized sunnies and a rope-strung gold and tortoise-shell bucket bag.

It was that same bag that Ratajkowski chose again later in the day, this time headed to the Versace spring ’19 show.

Emily Ratajkowski in brown knee-high boots headed to the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash

Emily Ratajkowski in brown knee-high boots headed to the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash

For the show, her outfit consisted of a braless navy satin minidress with a low-cut back and a pair of brown knee-high boots.

A close-up of Emily Ratajkowski’s brown leather boots during Milan Fashion Week, Sept. 21. CREDIT: Splash

The pointed-toe boots featured a high heel and animal skin-style detailing.

See Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Takes Her Dog for a Stroll in Neon-Yellow Yeezys

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Casual for NYFW in a Pinstripe Dress and White Sneakers