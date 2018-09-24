Emily Ratajkowski Got This Sensual Outfit Straight Off the Runway at Milan Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski didn’t go unnoticed at Sunday night’s Green Carpet Fashion Awards honoring sustainable and ethical fashion in Milan. Instead, she looked something like the sun in a golden-yellow design straight off the runway from Roberto Cavalli’s spring ’19 collection.
The marigold creation consisting of a silk twist-front top paired with tiny biker shorts folded over to resemble a miniskirt debuted on the runway just one day prior. The 27-year-old model-actress added chunky gold hoops and strappy white Jacquemus sandals featuring a square-toe silhouette and wood ball detailing along the heel.
Ratajkowski — who walked for Versace and Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week — wore similar strappy sandals in the front row at Jacquemus’ spring 2019 show today.
Meanwhile, A-list actresses such as Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett also stepped out for the occasion, which closes out Milan Fashion Week. Moore, 57, stunned in a bright violet halter gown by Salvatore Ferragamo and matching purple caged sandals. She pulled things together with sparkly earrings and statement rings.
Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett showed off a white Stella McCartney look featuring a long white coat and high-waisted trousers. Wine-colored satin pumps with a classic pointy-toe silhouette completed her ensemble.
