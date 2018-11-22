A Look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexiest, Most Body-Confident Outfits to Date

Emily Ratajkowski is famous for many things — modeling, acting, her swimwear line — but she has grown a major fan base because of her toned body and her sartorial confidence.

From tiny crop tops to barely there dresses, EmRata knows how to work with what she’s been given. We collected some of our favorite skin-baring looks that she’s worn to date.

If there is one thing Ratajkowski tends to show off the most, it’s definitely her washboard abs (see: her Instagram for proof). Back in August, she went for a lunch date with her husband in a short Kith x Coca-Cola shirt that offered an easy view of her fit stomach.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out for lunch in New York in a Kith x Coca-Cola crop top and Fila sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “I Feel Pretty” actress also loves a good sheer dress, like this see-through dress with a built-in bodysuit, that leaves little to the imagination.

Emily Ratajkowski spotted in New York in a sheer yellow dress and white sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski gives paparazzi a flash from behind in her sheer yellow dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But EmRata has been known to bring her daring sensibilities to the red carpet. For the Met Gala, she wore equally revealing, backless dresses in 2016 and 2018.

In 2016, she chose a Prabal Gurung gown that was cut low in the back and sides and also had a thigh-high slit. Paired with Tamara Mellon heels, this look showed off Ratajkowski’s body from every angle.

In 2018, she wore a more covered look (at least from the front) with her Marc Jacobs metallic gown that revealed an open back.

Emily Ratajkowski in Prabal Gurung gown and Tamara Mellon Horizon sandals at the 2016 Met Gala. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

Emily Ratajkowski in a backless Marc Jacobs gown for the 2018 Met Gala, May 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

