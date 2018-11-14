Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Killer Abs With — Surprise — a Turtleneck

Emily Ratajkowski went for an ab-baring look as she stepped out for the GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards in Sydney today.

The notorious crop top lover stepped out in a turtleneck and skirt from Paco Rabanne’s spring ’19 collection. While turtlenecks often are equated with more modest attire, the 27-year-old Inamorata Swim designer gave hers a twist.

Emily Ratajkowski in a Paco Rabanne look at the <em>GQ Australia</em> Men of the Year Awards. CREDIT: BRENDAN ESPOSITO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The “I Feel Pretty” star wore left her top unbuttoned below the bust to show off her toned tummy. She paired the shirt with a metallic wrap skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and a geometric pattern.

Paco Rabanne spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

The runway model above is pictured in the same top and skirt Ratajkowski sported last night. Paco Rabanne sent the look down the runway with a pair of black platform flip-flops. Ratajkowski, too, opted for sandals, but she went for an elevated take, choosing a pair of strappy high-heeled sandals in a metallic colorway.

Ratajkowski was joined at her appearance by fellow model and pal Jordan Barrett.

