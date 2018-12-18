Emily Blunt Is a Master at Mixing Patterns for ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Event

We will be dreaming of green after Emily Blunt stepped out in this monochromatic look.

The actress was seen in New York on Monday night for more “Mary Poppins Returns” press — and for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Blunt dressed in a mix of patterns. The star looked Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Wearing a Michael Kors ensemble, Blunt opted for plaid pants in navy, black and forest green, which she paired with an embellished argyle sweater in the same hues. She completed the look with a matching green overcoat and metallic sandals.

Emily Blunt heads to the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Dec. 17 wearing wearing Michael Kors. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Later in the evening, Blunt made her way to a special screening of “Mary Poppins Returns,” in which she portrays the famous character in the magical sequel.

For this occasion, the actress chose a whimsical look, wearing a Victorian-inspired outfit from Erdem’s resort ’19 collection and completing the menswear-inspired ensemble with silver Sophia Webster sandals.

Emily Blunt attends a special screening of Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” in New York on Dec. 17 wearing Edrem and Sophia Webster Heels. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

