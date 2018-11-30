Emily Blunt Looks Like an Actual Disney Princess at ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Premiere

Emily Blunt lit up the red carpet at last night’s world premiere of her new Disney movie, “Mary Poppins Returns,” the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1964 classic. Arriving on the arm of husband John Krasinski, the 35-year-old British star looked like a real-life princess in a frothy white Yanina Couture Grecian-inspired gown detailed with dramatic puff sleeves, an elegant open back and a fitted plissé bodice. Hidden underneath, she wore a pair of Loriblu heels. Glittery chandelier earrings by Judith Leiber topped off her dazzling look.

Emily Blunt is picture-perfect in a billowy Yanina Couture gown at the “Mary Poppins Returns” premiere. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blunt’s gown featured an elegant open back. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Krasinski went for a darker statement, wearing a burgundy fitted two-button suit accented with a patterned shirt. He accessorized with a spiffy pair of burnished brown square-toe oxfords and bright blue socks.

John Krasinski joins his wife on the red carpet. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Following in the famous footsteps of Julie Andrews, Blunt plays the title character, a nanny with magical powers, in “Mary Poppins Returns.” The story transports viewers back in time to 1930s London, revealing Poppins’ former charges, Michael and Jane Banks (played by Emily Mortimer), now all grown up. As Michael (Ben Whishaw) struggles to manage his own three children following the sudden death of his wife, Poppins swoops in (quite literally, using her legendary flying umbrella) to help. The film also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack the dancing lamplighter, Meryl Streep as Poppins’ eccentric cousin Topsy, Colin Firth as William “Weatherall” Wilkins and Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Lady.

Whishaw, known for his quirky take on fashion, certainly didn’t disappoint with his red carpet look. The 38-year-old actor turned heads in a white suit printed with pencil-like doodles, worn over a striped shirt. Shiny black Chelsea boots completed his unusual ensemble.

Ben Whishaw makes a statement in a quirky patterned suit. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Still basking in his “Hamilton” success, Miranda brought a theatrical touch to his premiere look, channeling Charlie Chaplin in a velvet tuxedo jacket, jaunty bowtie and black trousers.

Lin-Manuel Miranda opts for a modern tuxedo at the “Mary Poppins Returns” premiere. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Mortimer, meanwhile, gave off a snow princess vibe in a dreamy white sequined Jenny Packham dress that featured ruffly sheer chiffon accents on the bodice. She added a splash of color with a crimson clutch and bright red lips.

Emily Mortimer sparkles in a Jenny Packham column dress. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Mary Poppins Returns” will premiere in U.S. theaters on Dec. 19. Check out the trailer here:

