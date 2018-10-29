Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emilia Clarke’s Christian Louboutins Are Designed to Look Like a Man’s Tie

By Nikara Johns
2018 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards, Beverly Hills, USA – 26 Oct 2018
Emilia Clarke was all smiles over the weekend. The actress was on hand for the British Academy Britannia Awards on Friday night in Los Angeles where she took home the award for British Artist of the Year.

On the red carpet, the “Game of Thrones” star donned a strapless tea-length gown and a black blazer, which she draped over her shoulders. Clarke accessorized with drop diamond earrings that matched perfectly with rhinestone strass sandals by Christian Louboutin.

Emilia Clarke arrives at the 2018 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton on in Beverly Hills, Calif2018 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 26 Oct 2018
Emilia Clarke at the 2018 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Designed to look like a man’s tie, the Louboutin T Cab black satin ankle-strap sandal is part of the spring ’19 collection, which was inspired by the cabaret. The shoe sits on a 100mm stiletto and retails for $1,395.

Emilia Clarke Christian Louboutin Shoes
Emilia Clarke’s spring ’19 Christian Louboutin T Cab sandals.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Clarke finished her look with a tousled blond pixie cut. She posted on Instagram following the event, “In this photo I am sick as a dog —but the mad crazy insane skills of @jennychohair and @kateleemakeup make even me question just how high that fever was…. (FOR REALS I don’t look like this when ill EVER).”

