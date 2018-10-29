Emilia Clarke’s Christian Louboutins Are Designed to Look Like a Man’s Tie

Emilia Clarke was all smiles over the weekend. The actress was on hand for the British Academy Britannia Awards on Friday night in Los Angeles where she took home the award for British Artist of the Year.
On the red carpet, the “Game of Thrones” star donned a strapless tea-length gown and a black blazer, which she draped over her shoulders. Clarke accessorized with drop diamond earrings that matched perfectly with rhinestone strass sandals by Christian Louboutin.
Designed to look like a man’s tie, the Louboutin T Cab black satin ankle-strap sandal is part of the spring ’19 collection, which was inspired by the cabaret. The shoe sits on a 100mm stiletto and retails for $1,395.
Clarke finished her look with a tousled blond pixie cut. She posted on Instagram following the event, “In this photo I am sick as a dog —but the mad crazy insane skills of @jennychohair and @kateleemakeup make even me question just how high that fever was…. (FOR REALS I don’t look like this when ill EVER).”
View this post on Instagram
In this photo I am sick as a dog – but the mad crazy insane skills of @jennychohair and @kateleemakeup make even me question just how high that fever was…. (FOR REALS I don’t look like this when ill EVER 😂) @baftala I’m so over the moon for the night that made my under the weather heart beat even faster holding onto one very heavy award. (Heavy with the love I got from my two favourite humans- D&D) @gameofthrones forever and ever and also now presiding over my downstairs loo. #😂 #lovemakesthefevergodown #myheros #❤️ #🔥 #modforlyfe
Want more?
Christian Louboutin’s Outrageous Fishnet Tights Shoes Would Be Perfect For Rihanna
Christian Louboutin’s Famous Love Shoes Inspired by Princess Diana Get an Update
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke’s Best Shoe Moments