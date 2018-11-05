Sign up for our newsletter today!

Elsa Hosk Will Be Wearing This Year’s $1 Million Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra

By Allie Fasanella
This year’s lucky wearer of the $1 million Victoria’s Secret Dream Angel Fantasy Bra is Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk.

The Stockholm-born beauty was on hand at Victoria’s Secret’s Fifth Avenue store in the Big Apple today to unveil the blinged-out bra designed by Atelier Swarovski. Hosk, who’s been an angel since 2015, will get to hit the catwalk in the lavish bralette coming with a matching body chain this Thursday when the show is filmed.

elsa hosk victoria's secret fantasy bra 2018
Elsa Hosk posing next to the new Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

According to the brand, the bra, which consists of roughly 2,100 Swarovski-created diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz, took more than 930 hours to create. Last year’s fantasy bra, worn by Lais Ribeiro, featured an 18-karat gold leaf, yellow sapphires, handset diamonds and blue topaz. It was valued at a whopping $2 million.

“It’s just very cool, very simple, modern and so sparkly — if I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this,” Hosk told People. “I put it on and I was like, ‘It looks like someone just made magic and put it on my body.'”

Hosk wore a white zipper-embellished minidress with a bedazzled bra and gold metallic pumps for the unveiling.

elsa hosk victoria's secret fantasy bra 2018
Elsa Hosk wearing a white zipper-embellished minidress with a bedazzled bra and gold metallic pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the first time ever, customers will have the chance to buy a version of the Fantasy Bra complete with Swarovski crystals. They’ll be available for $250 come Nov. 29 at select Victoria’s Secret stores and online.

