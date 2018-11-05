Elsa Hosk Will Be Wearing This Year’s $1 Million Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra

This year’s lucky wearer of the $1 million Victoria’s Secret Dream Angel Fantasy Bra is Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk.

The Stockholm-born beauty was on hand at Victoria’s Secret’s Fifth Avenue store in the Big Apple today to unveil the blinged-out bra designed by Atelier Swarovski. Hosk, who’s been an angel since 2015, will get to hit the catwalk in the lavish bralette coming with a matching body chain this Thursday when the show is filmed.

Elsa Hosk posing next to the new Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra. CREDIT: Shutterstock

According to the brand, the bra, which consists of roughly 2,100 Swarovski-created diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz, took more than 930 hours to create. Last year’s fantasy bra, worn by Lais Ribeiro, featured an 18-karat gold leaf, yellow sapphires, handset diamonds and blue topaz. It was valued at a whopping $2 million.

“It’s just very cool, very simple, modern and so sparkly — if I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this,” Hosk told People. “I put it on and I was like, ‘It looks like someone just made magic and put it on my body.'”

Hosk wore a white zipper-embellished minidress with a bedazzled bra and gold metallic pumps for the unveiling.

Elsa Hosk wearing a white zipper-embellished minidress with a bedazzled bra and gold metallic pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the first time ever, customers will have the chance to buy a version of the Fantasy Bra complete with Swarovski crystals. They’ll be available for $250 come Nov. 29 at select Victoria’s Secret stores and online.

Introducing the $1 Million Dream Angels #VSFantasyBra, worn by @elsahosk & designed by Atelier Swarovski. See it sparkle on the runway in the #VSFashionShow, Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10/9c on @ABCNetwork. https://t.co/uCo2JsirUy pic.twitter.com/f1BnlX3QYE — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 5, 2018

See what Elsa Hosk and more supermodels wore to their Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show fittings last week.

