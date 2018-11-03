Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Long Legs in Printed Versace Minidress

Dua Lipa at the Los40 Music Awards in Madrid.

Dua Lipa looked stylish as she stepped out to the Los40 Music Awards in Madrid yesterday.

The “New Rules” singer showed off her long legs in a barely-there Versace minidress from the brand’s spring ‘19 collection. The dress is made of printed tulle and crystal mesh.

The minidress — which was worn by supermodel Gigi Hadid on the runway at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show in September — features a low neckline and long sleeves.

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk<br />at Versace spring ’19. CREDIT: SGPITALIA/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 23-year-old Brit selected sandals also from the label’s spring ’19 collection (although different from the black ankle-strap sandals Hadid wore). The block-heeled sandals matched Lipa’s dress with their floral print.

Lipa accessorized with Versace jewelry, choosing a bright green choker, floral earrings and a couple of chunky rings. She kept her beauty look simple, wearing her dark locks in a short bob and adding a blush lip color.

The “One Kiss” songstress has taken a page from Hadid’s playbook in a Versace ensemble before.

The model sported a skintight patterned bodysuit from the label at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards — which she attended alongside the brand’s creative director, Donatella Versace. Lipa wore the same ensemble as she stepped out to “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” about a month later. Hadid paired her bodysuit with bright red pumps, while Lipa chose printed sandals to complete her look.

Gigi Hadid (L) and Dua Lipa in Versace bodysuits. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Dua Lipa Shimmers in a Sensual See-Through Dress and 5.5-Inch Heels

Get the Celeb Look: Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner & More Wear Sneakers With Dresses

Dua Lipa Brings Back the ’90s Platform Heel at Hits 97.3 Sessions Concert