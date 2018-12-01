Dua Lipa Reveals a Bunch of Backside & Peep-toe Pumps at Awards Brunch

Whether it was intentional, Dua Lipa somehow seemed to channel a modern bride at Variety‘s second annual Hitmakers brunch in Los Angeles Saturday.

The 23-year-old British-Kosovan singer, who was honored with the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award, posed for photos in a curve-hugging white dress featuring ivory embroidery, lace detailing, a sparkly crystal-embellished neckline and sultry low-cut back.

Dua Lipa models an embellished white dress with ivory embroidering and platform peep-toe heels.The former YouTube sensation from London complemented the backless princess-like design, which also boasted a dangerously high slit, with towering platforms. The footwear, in particular, featured a peep-toe, ankle-strap silhouette on sky-high block heels.

Dua Lipa wearing a white dress with a sparkly trim, a low back and a rear thigh-high slit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “New Rules” songstress, who posed with Offset of Migos inside the event, pulled her head-turning look together by adding an assortment of subtle jewelry and a sparkly, smokey makeup treatment around her eyes.

Dua Lipa posing with Offset of Migos at Variety’s Hitmakers brunch. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last night, Lipa hit the stage at Jingle Ball along with the likes of Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, G-Eazy and more. She performed her hits “One Kiss,” “Electricity” and “IDGAF” before promising fans new music to come in 2019.

