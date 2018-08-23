Dua Lipa Shimmers in a Sensual See-Through Dress and 5.5-Inch Heels

Dua Lipa is officially 23.

And the stylish star rang in her birthday in style, celebrating in a barely-there, nude-illusion dress that featured shimmering silver embellishment, a sheer bodice and a plunging neckline.

The British songstress paired the sultry dress with soaring Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. The silver clog sandals come with a 5.5.-inch heel and a 1.6-inch platform. Made in Italy, the shoes feature a patent leather upper, and they typically retail for $845 but are on sale now for $592.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to show off her sensual look, racking up nearly 2 million likes on a photo of herself posing, leg extended, to show off her head-to-toe look.

“23 is so far pretty great. Also thank you for 17 million followers 👼🏻 👼🏻👼🏻,” she captioned the image.

The “New Rules” singer shared a gallery with more images from her celebration in Ibiza, Spain. In addition to offering more looks at her ensemble, the images also showed the star cutting her cake and posing with pals, including Amy and William Bowerman, who were celebrating their wedding anniversary that night.

Lipa also took to Facebook to thank fans for sending her happy birthday messages, writing, “I love you all so much! Thank you for my birthday wishes! Thank you for being such a huge part of my life and here’s to many more fun years together my loves! 23!!!!”

