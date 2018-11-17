Dua Lipa Rocks Diamond-Printed Minidress and Platform Booties at the Bambi Awards

Dua Lipa put a nontraditional take on blinged-out dressing as she stepped out to the Bambi Awards in Berlin yesterday.
The “One Kiss” singer wore a diamond-printed Christopher Kane frock that featured a high neckline and an open back as she posed with the International Music Award she won.
Lipa sported a pair of fishnet stockings underneath the dress. She kept the edgy vibe going with her footwear, opting for soaring platform boots that had a star pattern lightly embossed on them. The songstress performed for guests at the ceremony in the sensual ensemble.
She arrived in a completely different look, hitting the red carpet before the show in an ethereal blush-colored gown with sheer sleeves and sparkly detailing on the skirt.
Penelope Cruz was also a winner at the awards show, taking home the International Actress Award.
The starlet stunned in a one-shouldered Maticevski dress with a ruffled asymmetrical hemline. For footwear, the “Vanilla Sky” actress selected ankle-strap sandals that showed off a red pedicure.
Also in attendance was Liv Tyler. The star selected a black velvety dress with cut-out detailing at the bustline and a sensual thigh-high slit. Her shoe were black pumps. Tyler added a pop of color to her ensemble with a pair of turquoise dangling earrings.
