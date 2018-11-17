Sign up for our newsletter today!

Dua Lipa Rocks Diamond-Printed Minidress and Platform Booties at the Bambi Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Dua Lipa, red carpet, bambi awards, celebrity style
Dua Lipa
CREDIT: People Picture/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa put a nontraditional take on blinged-out dressing as she stepped out to the Bambi Awards in Berlin yesterday.

The “One Kiss” singer wore a diamond-printed Christopher Kane frock that featured a high neckline and an open back as she posed with the International Music Award she won.

Dua Lipa, bambi awards, christopher kane, minidress, legs, red carpet, style
Dua Lipa in a Christopher Kane minidress and star-printed booties.
CREDIT: People Picture/Shutterstock

Lipa sported a pair of fishnet stockings underneath the dress. She kept the edgy vibe going with her footwear, opting for soaring platform boots that had a star pattern lightly embossed on them. The songstress performed for guests at the ceremony in the sensual ensemble.

dua lipa, red carpet, bambi awards, style, fashion
Another look at Dua Lipa’s outfit.
CREDIT: People Picture/Shutterstock

She arrived in a completely different look, hitting the red carpet before the show in an ethereal blush-colored gown with sheer sleeves and sparkly detailing on the skirt.

View this post on Instagram

💕 BAMBI Awards 💕

A post shared by Blua Lipa 💙 (@dualipa) on

Penelope Cruz was also a winner at the awards show, taking home the International Actress Award.

The starlet stunned in a one-shouldered Maticevski dress with a ruffled asymmetrical hemline. For footwear, the “Vanilla Sky” actress selected ankle-strap sandals that showed off a red pedicure.

penelope cruz, Maticevski, red carpet,
Penelope Cruz in a Maticevski dress at the Bambi Awards.
CREDIT: People Picture/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Liv Tyler. The star selected a black velvety dress with cut-out detailing at the bustline and a sensual thigh-high slit. Her shoe were black pumps. Tyler added a pop of color to her ensemble with a pair of turquoise dangling earrings.

liv tyler, red carpet, style, celebrity style,
Liv Tyler poses in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and pumps.
CREDIT: People Picture/Shutterstock

