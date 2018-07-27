Dua Lipa Slays the Streets in a Fierce Versace Outfit for ‘Stephen Colbert’ Show

Dua Lipa shows off a Versace fall '18 look at the 'Late Night with Stephen Colbert' show on July 26.

Dua Lipa proved last night that she seldom shies away from making an eye-catching fashion statement.

The 22-year-old British singer-songwriter was snapped leaving the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” show in New York City clad in a bold head-to-toe Versace fall ’18 look. The head-turning design, featuring a high neck and a sash detail around the waist, debuted on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week in February.

Dua Lipa wearing head-to-toe Versace fall '18. CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock

The “New Rules” songstress pulled things together with multicolored mules that were also shown on the runway.

Dua Lipa sporting Versace sandals. CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock

If Lipa’s ensemble looks familiar, that’s because Gigi Hadid wore a similar one-piece by the Italian luxury fashion house, though she paired her look with a pair of red patent leather Stuart Weitzman Flame Curvia pumps when she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in June.

Gigi Hadid pairs Stuart Weitzman pumps with the same look in June. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Versace’s fall ’18 collection also featured a variety of nostalgia-inducing ensembles that appeared as though they could’ve been plucked straight from the wardrobes of Cher Horowitz and her BFF Dionne Davenport from the cult ’90s film “Clueless.” Think tartan plaids in primary colors, pleated kilt skirts, checked blazers, platform loafers and even a few berets paired with knee-high socks.

