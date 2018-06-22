Drew Barrymore Recalls Meeting Princess Diana at 7 Years Old ‘Like It Was Yesterday’

Prior to taping an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” in which she reminisced on meeting Princess Diana at 7 years old, Drew Barrymore was spotted heading to the studio with her two daughters in sky-high platform sandals.

Toting her youngest, Frankie, 4, while holding 5-year-old Olive’s hand, the “Santa Clarita Diet” star showed off a casual yet chic ensemble, wearing a purple striped button-down top featuring a glittery sheen paired with high-rise flare jeans and coordinating purple suede open-toe platforms.

Drew Barrymore arriving at 'Kimmel' with daughters Olive (R) and Frankie. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The style boasted an ultrachunky platform sole and complemented the different colors of purple in her top, creating a seamless look. The actress also accessorized with silver statement earrings to polish things off.

Meanwhile, both daughters donned adorable floral-print sundresses for the outing, with Olive teaming hers with slip-on sneakers while Frankie wore navy leather sandals.

Drew Barrymore wearing purple suede platform sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When Kimmel presented Barrymore with a photo of her handing Diana an “E.T.” toy at a 1982 screening in London, she told the host, “I remember it like it was yesterday.”

“It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess, the real-life princess, the people’s princess. Diana was and is and will always be the epitome of a woman that all little girls look up to,” she said, elaborating on the moment.

Drew Barrymore and Princess Diana in 1982. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore teamed up with Crocs in 2017 and designed her own limited-edition line of unique styles for women and children, the Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block Collection, which dropped in February as well as a line of mommy-and-me clogs inspired by her daughters, the Drew Barrymore Crocs Chevron, which launched in May.

Want more?

Watch Drew Barrymore Dancing & Singing About Comfy Crocs Shoes in Musical Ad