Check Out the New FN!

Drew Barrymore Recalls Meeting Princess Diana at 7 Years Old ‘Like It Was Yesterday’

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
princess diana, drew barrymore
Drew Barrymore (L) and Princess Diana in 1982.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prior to taping an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” in which she reminisced on meeting Princess Diana at 7 years old, Drew Barrymore was spotted heading to the studio with her two daughters in sky-high platform sandals.

Toting her youngest, Frankie, 4, while holding 5-year-old Olive’s hand, the “Santa Clarita Diet” star showed off a casual yet chic ensemble, wearing a purple striped button-down top featuring a glittery sheen paired with high-rise flare jeans and coordinating purple suede open-toe platforms.

drew barrymore, drew barrymore daughters
Drew Barrymore arriving at 'Kimmel' with daughters Olive (R) and Frankie.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The style boasted an ultrachunky platform sole and complemented the different colors of purple in her top, creating a seamless look. The actress also accessorized with silver statement earrings to polish things off.

Meanwhile, both daughters donned adorable floral-print sundresses for the outing, with Olive teaming hers with slip-on sneakers while Frankie wore navy leather sandals.

drew barrymore, drew barrymore daughters
Drew Barrymore wearing purple suede platform sandals.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When Kimmel presented Barrymore with a photo of her handing Diana an “E.T.” toy at a 1982 screening in London, she told the host, “I remember it like it was yesterday.”

“It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess, the real-life princess, the people’s princess. Diana was and is and will always be the epitome of a woman that all little girls look up to,” she said, elaborating on the moment.

princess diana, drew barrymore
Drew Barrymore and Princess Diana in 1982.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore teamed up with Crocs in 2017 and designed her own limited-edition line of unique styles for women and children, the Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block Collection, which dropped in February as well as a line of mommy-and-me clogs inspired by her daughters, the Drew Barrymore Crocs Chevron, which launched in May.

Want more?

Watch Drew Barrymore Dancing & Singing About Comfy Crocs Shoes in Musical Ad

Drew Barrymore on How Being a Mom Has Changed Her Shoe Game

Drew Barrymore Takes Her Love of Comfortable Shoes a Step Further

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad