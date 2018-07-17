Drake Has Dinner in a Bright Orange Sweater With Nikes

It’s been rumored for months now Drake could be leaving longtime sponsor Jordan Brand for Adidas, but the rap star was free of the Three Stripes last night as he was spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif., where he enjoyed a dinner as he continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The 31-year-old Canadian entertainer showed off a bright orange crewneck sweatshirt reading “Finesse” in white paired with black track pants and classic all-black Nike Air Max Plus sneakers.

Drake leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Splash

This is a typical look for the “Scorpion” rapper, who donned a green OVO “Owls” hoodie and similar, if not the same, black pants with all-white Nike Air Max ’97 sneakers while cheering on Serena Williams at Wimbledon last week.

Since the release of Drake’s fifth studio album last month, all 25 tracks have made their way onto the Billboard Hot 100, with “In My Feelings” kicking his hit “Nice for What” out of the No. 1 spot as of this week. This earned him the title of the rapper with the most Hot 100 No. 1 songs ever.

Drake wearing an orange Finesse sweatshirt with black track pants and black Nike Air Maxes. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Drake's Nike CREDIT: Splash

