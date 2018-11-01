Donatella Versace Shows Off Her Closet — and It Will Give You Shoe Envy

Donatella Versace at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during MFW in September.

If you’ve ever wished for a peek inside Donatella Versace’s closet, today happens to be your lucky day. The creative head of the luxury Italian fashion house took to Instagram to give followers a glimpse of her unsurprisingly huge wardrobe.

“So many of you asked to see my closet….well here it is!!! It’s Audrey’s closet too,” the 63-year-old designer captioned the post, referencing her adorable dog. The first thing that’s clear upon watching the video is that she has a large collection of shoes — notably platforms. In the opening clip, Versace appears in front of shelves filled with towering sandals, ankle booties and more.

She also shows off four different colorways of Versace’s bold Chain Reaction sneakers from the brand’s collab with rap star 2 Chainz. The ultra-chunky silhouette dropped in April. However, the Italian-born fashion icon revealed that she has yet to have the courage to wear them. “Eventually, I will,” she shares. She closes the video with “every morning, I feel I have nothing to wear.”

Donatella Versace wearing platform leather zipper boots on the catwalk at her Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

