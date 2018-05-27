DJ Khaled Kicks Off Summer in Colorful Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97 & Matching Hawaiian Shorts for Vegas Set

Days after the music video for his new song with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B dropped, DJ Khaled performed in Vegas wearing one of the hottest, most sought-after sneakers right now: Sean Wotherspoon’s unique Nike Air Max 1/97 hybrid design.

The 2016 FN cover star — who is known for his massive sneaker collection, particularly Jordans — took to Instagram on Saturday to show off his outfit for the day, clearly highlighting his colorful corduroy-covered kicks.

Khaled paired the shoes, which are a cross between Nike’s iconic Air Max 1 and 97 silhouettes, with blue shorts featuring orange, pink and yellow flowers. The trunks expertly complemented Wotherspoon’s Vote Foward creation boasting a multicolored corduroy upper that blends pastel shades of blue, pink and yellow with earthy tones of brown, gray and green.

Furthermore, the “Top Off” hitmaker took advantage of the unique details that come packaged with the Round Two founder’s shoe, like the interchangeable wave graphic velcro tongue patch. Wearers can swap between the wave and the brand’s traditional Swoosh logo.

The record producer and entertainer styled the colorful pieces with a simple white T-shirt to complete his fun look for the performance. He captioned the Instagram preview of his ensemble “vibes” and added three flower emojis.

Earlier this month, Khaled posted a shot of his son Asahd — who already has a Jordan Brand deal at under 2 years old — sporting a pint-sized version of the same playful Nike Air Max 1/97 sneakers courtside at a basketball game.

