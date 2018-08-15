DJ Clark Kent Has 3,500 Pairs of Shoes & Hints at His Next Round of Sneaker Collaborations

Music legend DJ Clark Kent has a fashion dream. The sneaker aficionado, who counts Nike, New Balance, Adidas and Fila among his collaborative partners, would next like to work on an apparel line with Polo.

“They’ve never done a collaboration before, and I would like to be the guy to figure it out,” Kent told FN. Until then, though, he’s busy working on six new sneaker projects under wraps. “I get extremely detailed in [my designs]. What I really like to do is embellish on silhouettes,” he said. “If it’s a $100 shoe, when I’m done, it will be $175. I want to be able to say, ‘I’d wear it.’”

When Kent isn’t in a pair of kicks, he opts for shoes by luxury Italian brands. “I like the simple, classic [look] of Gucci and Louis Vuitton loafers,” he noted. “I also wear Valentino sneakers.” But certainly, sneakers are his first footwear love, with 3,500 pairs stored in the basement of his New Jersey home.

Despite his large inventory of size 13s, he insists he’s not a collector. “I get them so I can wear them. [However], it’s hard since new shoes come out every weekend and I’m a junkie.” While Kent would gladly share his stock with 19-year-old son Antonio, the teen wears a size 11.

Want more?

Ralph Lauren’s Drive to Deepen Its Premium Image Is Paying Off

Kanye West Asks DJ Clark Kent to Debut a Sexual New Song on Social Media

Train Like The Rock With His Own Under Armour Headphones & Exclusive Music Playlist