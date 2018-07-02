Models and Actresses Come Together to Sit Front-Row at Dior’s Haute Couture Show in Paris

Christian Dior’s fall ’18 haute couture collection debuted in Paris today with a stream of celebs stepping out to take in the show. Actresses like Emma Roberts and Katie Holmes, as well as Karlie Kloss, sat front-row at the glamorous event. Read on to see what they chose to wear for the occasion.

“American Horror Story” starlet Emma Roberts turned heads in a semisheer cream-colored tulle gown with an embroidered bodice and ultrathin straps. Julia Robert’s niece completed her look with pointy metallic pumps and a gold embellished white mini-bag.

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes looked chic in a strapless black and white tulle frock, which she styled with a black leather shoulder bag and coordinating square-toed shoes.

Kate Bosworth modeled a printed Dior Cruise dress paired with black sandals, while Karlie Kloss donned a lacy white belted Dior frock and black leather bow-embellished slingback flats boasting an ultrapointy toe. The model/actresses, who both accessorized with eye-catching handbags, snapped selfies together before the show.

