Devon Windsor Elevates Model-Off-Duty Style With Statement Tuxedo Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Devon Windsor in New York in an Alexis dress and Prada heels, Aug. 23.
Devon Windsor was spotted in New York City this week wearing a pair of heels that upgraded her model-off-duty style.

In a white blazer dress by Alexis and black handbag by Nancy Gonzalez, the blonde bombshell looked like she just walked straight off of the runway, with statement tuxedo pumps in a black-and-white colorway and ultra-pointed toe rounding out her sexy yet sophisticated ensemble.

Devon Windsor in New York in an Alexis dress and Prada heels, Aug. 23.
A close-up of Devon Windsor’s Prada heels.
Her pointed-toe, black and white, $990 Prada heels have us giving the model a full head-to-shoe check. The leather pumps come from the brand’s resort 2018 collection and are complete with a silver-tipped toe.

Windsor shared the outfit and a different view of her shoes on her Instagram yesterday with the caption: “Working girl yesterday… press day 2 for @modelsquad.”

Working girl yesterday… press day 2 for @modelsquad

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

The blonde bombshell stars in Model Squad, an upcoming television series on E! that will also feature eight other models: Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Caroline Lowe, Daniela Braga, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Nadine Leopold.

The docu-series follows the model and influencer beauties as they navigate their careers, social lives and romance in New York City.

Windsor joined her co-stars for a week of promos in the city, attending the AOL Build Series as well as other press events.

