Demi Lovato in Platform Sneakers, Taylor Swift in Thigh-Highs & More Looks at BBC’s Biggest Weekend Festival

Sunday marked BBC’s Biggest Weekend festival and some of the world’s hottest stars hit the stage in the U.K.

Demi Lovato performed her set in a neon green jacket and black pants from I am Gia paired with bold silver Buffalo London 60 platform sneakers. The former Disney star polished things off with extra large silver hoop earring and Demi Lovato x Diff Eyewear purple mirror lens sunglasses.

Demi Lovato performing in Buffalo London platform sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Taylor Swift kicked off her “Reputation” tour earlier this month in a similar pair of custom snakeskin Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots. The starlet’s footwear features the label’s signature red bottoms with a custom sequin-embellished corseted bodysuit crafted by Jessica Jones here.

Taylor Swift wearing Christian Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Rita Ora showed off scuffed-up white stretch leather boots made by Giuseppe Zanotti for her U.K. tour this month. The British pop star also wore a color block black and white bodysuit with white mesh leggings for her set.

Rita Ora performing in custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for Camila Cabello, the rising starlet donned a black denim jumpsuit with black suede stiletto ankle booties featuring a glittery crystal cap toe and stud detailing. The “Sangria Wine” singer topped things off with a chunky pearl choker and embellished fingerless gloves.

Camila Cabello CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

