Only NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Can Pull Off an Outfit This Wild

If the NFL were a game of style, DeAndre Hopkins would have singlehandedly won Week 17.

The Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver is already recognized for his fashion statements off the field — and ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hopkins once again allowed his outfit to do the talking.

The football star shared on Instagram an image of himself arriving at the NRG Stadium in Houston, wearing a long-sleeve jaguar-printed top — get it? — teamed with loose-fitting black pants and a pair of red Birkenstock sandals over black socks. (Another sartorially daring match.)

“I’m trying to pave the way,” Hopkins captioned the post.

This year, the NFL player was selected as one of the most stylish athletes in Sports Illustrated‘s Fashionable 50 list and even rubbed elbows with Off-White’s Virgil Abloh during Paris Fashion Week.

But it’s not just Hopkins’ haute look that’s paving the way. The 26-year-old also recorded a career-high 12 receptions today to tie Andre Johnson for a team record with the most receptions (115 in 2008) in a single season.

The Texans beat the Jaguars 20-3, clinching the AFC South title and winning the division for the fifth time in franchise history.

We can only imagine the sartorial moments yet to come from the playoff-bound Hopkins.

