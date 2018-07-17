Danica Patrick Has Been Flattering Her Legs With Heels at the ESPY Awards Over the Years

For the first time ever, the ESPY Awards have a female host: Nascar star Danica Patrick.

Patrick, who retired from the sport in November, is a huge sports icon and will drive the show into a new era and direction.

In honor of the ESPYs airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, we put together the host’s style evolution throughout her years hitting the award show’s red carpet.

Last year marked Patrick’s third time at the ESPYs and she brought out the big guns. (But actually look at those toned arms)

She wore a custom Claudio Milano dress covered in gold and silver Swarovski crystals, and paired the shimmering piece with black peep-toe heels.

Danica Patrick at the 2007 ESPYS in a Claudio Milano custom Swarovski crystal dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In 2013, the driver went with a mini, Badgley Mischka dress that showed off her physique. Patrick is a full-fledged fan of a good mini-dress and wore them for a majority of her ESPYs looks.

On her feet, she wore thin-strapped gold sandals to match the gold detailing in the dress’ bodice.

Danica Patrick at the 2013 ESPYS in a Badgley Mischka dress and gold sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In 2015, the athlete channeled her daring side, wearing a patterned, leafy hi-low dress from designer Matthew Williamson. Worn with a pop of green from her heels and an added pop of red from her clutch, Patrick definitely drew some attention.

Don’t worry, though, she still managed to show her legs even in the floor-length dress.

At the 2015 ESPYS in a Matthew Williamson dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

