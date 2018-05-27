How Danica Patrick’s Style Evolved from Sex Symbol to Coveted Fashion Brand Builder

Danica Patrick, the trailblazer who proved that women could race cars as fast as men, today will walk away from the sport as a professional driver at the Indianapolis 500.

After the race, Patrick, one of the most successful female athletic endorsers, will have time to focus on her other interests: fashion and wellness. The 36-year-old — who became marketing gold as a sex symbol in several Super Bowl ads with longtime sponsor GoDaddy and as a fashion force with watchmaker Tissot — plans to turn her attention to her Somnium wine business and Warrior line of activewear with HSN.

“I will miss the competing part and the feeling of accomplishment — the blood, sweat and tears and the success at the end,” she told FN earlier this year.

In honor of Patrick’s last race and moving onto new endeavors, FN looks back at her style from the track to the streets to the red carpet.

Here, just a week ago, the top female driver shows off a neon green and black racing jumpsuit complete with GoDaddy and other sponsorship logos throughout. Patriotic American flag shoes and aviator sunglasses completed her look.

Danica Patrick wearing patriotic racing shoes on May 18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In January, Patrick was captured out and about in New York City modeling an off-duty, all-black ensemble. The Wisconsin native wore a furry black coat with leggings tucked into black leather ankle boots. She accessorized with a coordinating black leather crossbody bag.

Danica Patrick in NYC wearing a furry black jacket with leggings and black leather ankle boots in January of this year. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the 2017 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles last summer, the history-making driver showed off a plunging white A-line dress featuring a tulle trim hem paired with golden metallic Azzedine Alaïa sandals.

Danica Patrick wearing Azzedine Alaïa at the 2017 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more of Danica Patrick’s style through the years, check out the gallery.

