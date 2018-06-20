Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goatee, Long Sleeves & ‘Bizarre Rituals’ Help Him Win World Cup Game?

Cristiano Ronaldo is living up to his G.O.A.T. status.
Portugal’s soccer star led his home country to victory during the Group B match against Morocco today — and his historic goal is making just as many headlines as his new goatee.
The Real Madrid forward redefined the meaning of being the “Greatest of All Time,” unseating Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas for the most international goals by a European player following his 85th goal at the fourth minute of the match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia.
Ronaldo also took that acronym quite literally — sporting an actual goatee for Wednesday’s game that officially knocked the North African team out of World Cup contention. (Fans speculated on social media that the star was sending a message to rival player Lionel Messi, who fronted an Adidas ad with a real-life goat to illustrate the point.)
The 33-year-old athlete complemented the stubble with his signature long-sleeve look and personalized Nike cleats — of which he designed a mass-market iteration through the Swoosh’s Free CR7 x Metcon trainers, released in May.
Although it remains unclear why he opts for long-sleeve jerseys, fan site Football Target cited that the tradition marks one of Ronaldo’s “bizarre rituals,” which include his sitting at the back of the bus on the way to a game and stepping onto the pitch with his right foot first.
