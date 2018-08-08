Sign up for our newsletter today!

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Premiere Brings Out Crazy, Rich Fashion on the Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
Yara Shahidi attended Tuesday’s premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., in a red-hot head-turning look. The 18-year-old starlet’s red ruffled minidress dress and matching strappy sandals popped against the teal carpet as she posed alongside stars of the film adapted from the best-selling novel. Constance Wu and Gemma Chan were among the the comedy’s costars.

The “Grown-ish” actress wore a vibrant spaghetti strap dress by Prada paired with red rubber Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo Jane sandals featuring 3D raised rubber logos, an adjustable ankle strap and leather lining.

Yara Shahidi wearing Prada and Jimmy Choo Jane sandals.
Yara Shahidi wearing Prada and Jimmy Choo Jane sandals.
CREDIT: MediaPunch//Shutterstock
Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo Jane rubber logo sandals.
Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo Jane rubber logo sandals.
CREDIT: MediaPunch//Shutterstock

Britsih-Chinese actress and former model Gemma Chan shined in a silver and gold sequined strapless design from Oscar de la Renta’s fall ’18 collection and strappy silver metallic Jimmy Choo Kaylee sandals.

Gemma Chan wearing an Oscar de la Renta fall '18 dress with Jimmy Choo Kaylee sandals.
Gemma Chan wearing an Oscar de la Renta fall '18 dress with Jimmy Choo Kaylee sandals.
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Fresh Off the Boat” actress and star of “Crazy Rich Asians” Constance Wu shimmered in a Ralph & Russo haute couture spring ’18 gown, which covered white satin Sophia Webster Effie crystal platform sandals. The silver sequined off-the-shoulder number featuring bold fringe-embellished sleeves and a structured bodice debuted on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week in January.

Constance Wu wearing a Ralph and Russo haute couture spring '18 gown.
Constance Wu wearing a Ralph and Russo haute couture spring '18 gown.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more style from the premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians.” 

