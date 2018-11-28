‘Dirty John’ Star Connie Britton Actually Has the Best Shoe Style

Connie Britton is known for many things — chief among them, her enviable hair and her role as Tami Taylor in “Friday Night Lights” — but it’s her fearless approach to fashion that we love. And it all starts with her shoes.

The 51-year-old actress, who stars as Debra Newell in “Dirty John,” Bravo’s soapy new true-crime series based on the popular podcast of the same name, loves to experiment with styles featuring bold colors, prints and silhouettes. She often opts for pared-down apparel, letting her striking statement shoes do the talking.

Britton stopped traffic last year when she was spotted arriving at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” studio, dressed in a vintage-inspired beaded dress and vampy burgundy velvet platforms. Perched on 4-inch heels, the perfect peep-toe shoes were the perfect platform for her toned legs.

Britton arrives at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in a towering pair of burgundy peep-toes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last year, while visiting the AOL headquarters in New York, the former “Nashville” star added a splash of color to her black pantsuit with vibrant blue platform shoes with flashy gold bottoms. She went for another colorful pair at the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation in May, accessorizing her orange pleated maxi dress with matching croc-embossed block-heel sandals.

Britton reveals a hint of her blue platform shoes as she leaves the AOL offices in 2017. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Britton glows in a bright orange maxi dress and coordinating block-heel sandals. CREDIT: Greg Pace/Shutterstock

At the “All Is Lost” premiere in 2013, Britton accented her simple leather-trimmed Asos dress with striking stilettos by Monique Lhuillier. The scene-stealing shoes featured a geometric cutout design and sleek patent leather toecaps.

Britton makes a bold statement in Monique Lhuillier heels at the 2013 premiere of “All Is Lost.” CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

During a visit to “The Today Show” in 2015, Britton spiced up her curve-hugging dress with colorful floral-print shoes, proving that a good statement pair can elevate even the simplest of looks.

Britton’s floral pumps add a fresh bloom to her look during a 2015 visit to “The Today Show.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see even more of Britton’s bold shoe looks from over the years.

