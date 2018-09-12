Selena Gomez, Whoopi Goldberg & More Stylish Celebs On the Front Row at Coach

A roped-off section was barely enough to contain all the stars seated on the front row at Coach’s spring 2019 runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Selena Gomez was front and center as the face of the brand, flanked by the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Paloma Elsesser and Petra Collins. The stars were camera-ready ahead of the catwalk’s opening, showing off their best Coach looks and beyond.

(L-R) Paloma Elsesser, Petra Collins and Selena Gomez. CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Elsesser stepped out in Coach’s Lenox loafer featuring an edgy studded design and chunky block heel while her seat buddy, Collins, opted for a slinky pair of snakeskin sandals. Gomez, on the other hand, chose a pair of red velvet platforms to add a pop of color to her black floral blouse and metallic dress.

Goldberg arrived in an oversized leather Coach bag and flaunted her trendy side with a pair of matching Western boots.

Whoopi Goldberg CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Maisie Williams also decided to don the boot trend. The actress wore a pair of cherry red studded suede boots, which she coordinated with a geo-print dress and rockstar-style leather jacket.

Maisie Williams CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Vic Mensa also touched on the rocker aesthetic with his leather jacket accented with a spiked collar. His look was finished with white creepers featuring a double-buckle closure and bee embellishment.

Vic Mensa CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more of the front row style at Coach.

Want more?

Jeremy Scott Wants You to Know the ’90s Are Back

The Man Repeller’s Shoe Line Has a New Name But Doesn’t Budge on Quality and Style

Pyer Moss Celebrates African-American Culture, Art and Design at Historic Brooklyn Space