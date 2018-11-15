10 Best-Dressed Celebrities on Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

The focus at the CMA Awards in Nashville tonight may have been on honoring country music’s achievements, but the red carpet style was also attention-worthy.

Stepping out as co-host for the 11th year in a row, Carrie Underwood proved that she’s a red carpet pro. The pregnant star came clad in a form-fitting nude gown embroidered with pink and purple flowers. The stylish Uel Camilo dress, which covered Underwood’s footwear, featured a mermaid silhouette and long sleeves.

Nude-illusion gowns were in general a winner on the CMA Awards step-and-repeat. Olivia Culpo made a stylish splash in a see-through Aadnevik gown with sparkly detailing throughout. The well-dressed model completed her sultry look with embellished ankle-strap sandals that highlighted a perfect pedicure.

While skin-baring gowns worn with sandals were a common trend at the awards show, some of the best looks went in a different direction.

Kelsea Ballerini looked elegant in a custom-designed Zac Posen gown that made her look like a Disney princess. The heel-hiding gown came in a hot-pink colorway, featuring elegant cap sleeves and a long train.

Male stars also pulled off stylish ensembles on the red carpet. One of the best looks on the men’s end came courtesy of TK McKamy, who opted for a millennial pink outfit from head to toe. The director — who picked up an award for best music video — sported a satiny pink suit with a pair of Gucci loafers in a slightly lighter shade.

