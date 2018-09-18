Claire Foy Isn’t The Only One Making These Mismatched $1,400 Heels a Red Carpet Staple

Claire Foy’s 2018 Emmys look may have dazzled many last night, but she left some onlookers wondering about her choice in footwear. The actress made her red carpet appearance wearing a strapless Calvin Klein by Appointment gown which was paired with the brand’s Camelle sandals in black from its 205W39NYC collection. It seems like a standard enough ensemble for a high-profile soiree, except for the fact that her diamond-embellished heels were seemingly mismatched.
Make no mistake about it, the shoes are in fact a proper duo and for the price tag of $1,405 anyone can opt for the same asymmetrical taste in stilettos. Actually, a little walk down red carpet memory lane reveals that several other actresses have already beat Foy to the punch.
As far as Nicole Kidman is concerned, the crystal-encrusted Camelles are so last year. The “Big Little Lies” star donned the same pair in 2017 when she picked up the award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” at the 69th Emmys. Considering that Foy took the crown (no pun intended) for a similar category this year (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series), perhaps it’s more of a winner’s circle shoe choice than anything, else?
But wait, there’s more. Naomie Harris is also a part of the chic Calvin Klein cult and arguably was the first documented inductee. At the 89th Annual Academy Awards in February 2017, the “Moonlight” actress took her turn in a canary yellow colorway. She wore the heels with a sequined gown featuring a floor-length train from Calvin Klein by Appointment.
Selena Gomez is a fan as well; She sported the same pair as Harris when she attended a Lupus Research Alliance event last fall in a sunflower yellow look, including a one-shoulder dress by the brand.
Even young starlets have gotten a piece of the mismatched action. 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown was spotted in a sparkling, silver pair by the designer at the Golden Globe Awards in January. Unlike her actress counterparts, however, the “Stranger Things” lead modeled a more age-appropriate kitten heel on her custom Calvin Kleins.
Want more?
A Look at Tabitha Simmons’s Romantic New Spring 2019 Brock Collection Shoes
Paul Andrew Shows Shark-Like Wedges Made Out of Sea Shells and Meghan Markle’s Go-To Pumps at NYFW
Stockholm Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Make the Case for Flats Over Heels