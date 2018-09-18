Claire Foy Isn’t The Only One Making These Mismatched $1,400 Heels a Red Carpet Staple

Claire Foy wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Crown" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Claire Foy’s 2018 Emmys look may have dazzled many last night, but she left some onlookers wondering about her choice in footwear. The actress made her red carpet appearance wearing a strapless Calvin Klein by Appointment gown which was paired with the brand’s Camelle sandals in black from its 205W39NYC collection. It seems like a standard enough ensemble for a high-profile soiree, except for the fact that her diamond-embellished heels were seemingly mismatched.

Make no mistake about it, the shoes are in fact a proper duo and for the price tag of $1,405 anyone can opt for the same asymmetrical taste in stilettos. Actually, a little walk down red carpet memory lane reveals that several other actresses have already beat Foy to the punch.

Claire Foy at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

As far as Nicole Kidman is concerned, the crystal-encrusted Camelles are so last year. The “Big Little Lies” star donned the same pair in 2017 when she picked up the award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” at the 69th Emmys. Considering that Foy took the crown (no pun intended) for a similar category this year (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series), perhaps it’s more of a winner’s circle shoe choice than anything, else?

Kidman made a statement at the 2017 Emmy Awards in strategically mismatched jeweled shoes by Calvin Klein. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But wait, there’s more. Naomie Harris is also a part of the chic Calvin Klein cult and arguably was the first documented inductee. At the 89th Annual Academy Awards in February 2017, the “Moonlight” actress took her turn in a canary yellow colorway. She wore the heels with a sequined gown featuring a floor-length train from Calvin Klein by Appointment.

Naomie Harris at the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is a fan as well; She sported the same pair as Harris when she attended a Lupus Research Alliance event last fall in a sunflower yellow look, including a one-shoulder dress by the brand.

Selena Gomez attends the Lupus Research Alliance ‘Breaking Through Lupus Gala’ wearing Calvin Klein. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shu

Even young starlets have gotten a piece of the mismatched action. 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown was spotted in a sparkling, silver pair by the designer at the Golden Globe Awards in January. Unlike her actress counterparts, however, the “Stranger Things” lead modeled a more age-appropriate kitten heel on her custom Calvin Kleins.

Millie Bobby Brown in head-to-toe Calvin Klein at the 2018 Golden Globes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown walked the red carpet in a Calvin Klein by Appointment silk satin dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

