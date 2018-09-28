Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cindy Crawford’s Three-Piece Outfit Formula Gets an Upgrade With Strappy Sandals

By Claudia Miller
cindy crawford, paris fashion week
Cindy Crawford steps out during Paris Fashion Week 2018 in her go-to, three-piece outfit and sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Fashion month has been a busy one for the Crawford family, with the youngest member, Kaia Gerber, starring in many shows from New York to Milan, and her uber-famous mom has been with her every step of the way.

Throughout the past week, Cindy Crawford perfected her three-piece outfit equation: a pair of jeans, a casual top, and a jacket — all matched with leather booties and pointed-toe suede flats.

cindy crawford, black sandals
A closer look at Cindy Crawford’s black sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

However, today in Paris she opted for heeled sandals teamed with light-wash, high-waisted jeans, a black lacy top and a blazer. Her shoes had two simple straps — one across the toe and one around the ankle — on a thin heel.

The mom-of-two wore a similar style at the Saint Laurent show on Sept. 25, while watching her daughter literally walk on water under the Eiffel Tower.

cindy crawford, saint laurent
Cindy Crawford at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 25.
CREDIT: Splash News
cindy crawford, black sandals
A close-up of Cindy Crawford’s black sandals at the Saint Laurent show.
CREDIT: Splash News

With her three-piece, winning style this week, Crawford chose combinations of leather jackets and casual tees, all while donning her signature oversized sunglasses.

Cindy Crawford is spotted leaving her hotel in Paris, Sept. 25.
CREDIT: Splash News
cindy crawford, kaia gerber, paris fashion week, converse
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber leaving the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris, Sept. 27.
CREDIT: Splash

