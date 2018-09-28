Cindy Crawford’s Three-Piece Outfit Formula Gets an Upgrade With Strappy Sandals

Fashion month has been a busy one for the Crawford family, with the youngest member, Kaia Gerber, starring in many shows from New York to Milan, and her uber-famous mom has been with her every step of the way.
Throughout the past week, Cindy Crawford perfected her three-piece outfit equation: a pair of jeans, a casual top, and a jacket — all matched with leather booties and pointed-toe suede flats.
However, today in Paris she opted for heeled sandals teamed with light-wash, high-waisted jeans, a black lacy top and a blazer. Her shoes had two simple straps — one across the toe and one around the ankle — on a thin heel.
The mom-of-two wore a similar style at the Saint Laurent show on Sept. 25, while watching her daughter literally walk on water under the Eiffel Tower.
With her three-piece, winning style this week, Crawford chose combinations of leather jackets and casual tees, all while donning her signature oversized sunglasses.
