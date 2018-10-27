Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Family Suit Up in ’80s Rockers Looks for Halloween

Cindy Crawford and family went for matching Halloween costumes that were anything but cheesy.

Stepping out to the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles, Crawford, husband Rande Gerber and their two kids, Kaia and Presley, matched in looks inspired by ’80s rockers.

(L-R): Kaia Gerber , Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Crawford put on her best Blondie impression in a spot-on two-toned wig and a distressed yellow T-shirt, completing her look with sensual thigh-high boots. Rande sported a David Bowie costume, which came complete with a long Union Jack-inspired jacket, dark pants and a shaggy red wig. The businessman had the memorable Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt splashed across his face.

(L-R): Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kaia channeled Joan Jett in a choppy black wig. Her look consisted of a black and white T-shirt, skinny leather pants and black workboots. The catwalker finished off her look with a choker and a chain-strapped belt.

Presley rounded out the group in a punk-rock outfit, wearing a band T-shirt, ripped jeans and a bandana.

The Casamigos annual Halloween party is hosted by Rande, who founded the tequila brand in 2013 alongside property developer Mike Meldman and actor George Clooney. Also in attendance at the star-studded bash were French Montana, Dave Grohl and Harry Styles. The former One Directioner also went for an outfit inspired by an ’80s artist, paying tribute to fellow British singer Elton John.

