Ciara Shows Russell Wilson Some Love With Her Monday Night Football Halftime Look

By Erin E. Clack
Ciara
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ciara made a very public display of affection for her husband last night.

The 33-year-old singer took to the stage to perform during the Monday Night Football halftime show dressed in a showstopping all-white outfit that paid not-so-subtle tribute to her man, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Ciara’s football-inspired look featured a high-fashion take on a jersey with a curve-hugging bodysuit emblazoned with Wilson’s No. 3 and detailed with laced sleeves and shoulder panels. She wore sporty pants and white lace-up sneaker boots to match. Her Rapunzel-length hair was styled in a sleek high ponytail, and she even added a little eye black in keeping with the occasion.

Ciara showed off her glam game-day look on Instagram, sharing a series of locker room photos with her more than 20 million followers.

#GameDay #3. Halftime Show Tonight. #MNF

Flanked by a group of similarly dressed backup dancers, Ciara wowed the stadium crowd with a rousing performance of her hit single “Level Up.” The song, which has become a dance favorite, has racked up more than 124 million views on YouTube. Clearly proud of her performance, Ciara posted a clip on Instagram, captioning it: “So much fun rocking for tonight’s Halftime Show! Proud of My Baby @DangeRussWilson and the boys for the [win]!”

It seems Ciara’s special outfit did ultimately bring Wilson some good luck: The Seahawks crushed the Minnesota Vikings in the 21-7 matchup, with Wilson adding a crucial 40-yard run on Seattle’s 63-yard drive at the end of the fourth quarter, which ended in a touchdown by Chris Carson to clinch the win. The team is now all but assured of a spot in the NFL playoffs.

