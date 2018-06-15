Christina Aguilera Goes Bold in Over-the-Knee Vetements Boots for ‘Today’ Concert

Christina Aguilera is back with a brand-new album titled “Liberation,” and to celebrate the release, she performed “Fall in Line” — which features Demi Lovato — from her latest LP, as well as a medley of throwback tracks, including “Can’t Hold Us Down” and “Fighter,” today at the “Today” show for the Citi Concert series in NYC.

The 37-year-old pop star, who will embark on her first tour in 10 years this fall, took to the stage in an eye-catching ensemble featuring a white graphic-print tunic paired with bold black leather platform thigh-high boots from Vetements. Xtina added complementary black leather gloves, enormous oversized gold hoops and tiny black frames to complete her look.

Christina Aguilera wearing Vetements boots CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

With an enormous sky-high 5-inch heel and a 2-inch platform, these ultrachunky over-the-knee boots were designed to draw attention. They were originally priced at $2,200, but the exact pair is currently 40 percent off at Net-a-porter.com.

A closer look at the pop star's platform thigh highs. CREDIT: Splash

Aguilera was spotted sporting the same style accompanied by an oversized Marques’Almeida fall ’18 turtleneck sweatshirt and similar tiny frames at the “TRL” studios in Manhattan on Thursday.

Christina Aguilera seen wearing the same boots at 'TRL' yesterday. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“The last time I was on tour I was pregnant with my son, and that was 10 years ago,” she told “Today.” “Mama’s got to get back to what I do best!”

