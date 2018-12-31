Christina Aguilera Preps for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ in Fur, PVC and Platform Boots

Christina Aguilera wears a leopard print coat with a PVC jumpsuit as she arrives for rehearsal for New Years Eve rehearsals in New York City.

Christina Aguilera is already gearing up for the countdown to 2019. The singer is performing tonight at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest (which will air 8 p.m. ET on ABC) and arrived at the studio last night to prep for her big show wearing a very bold look.

She was snapped in a dark PVC jumpsuit under an ankle-length cheetah-print fur coat, complete with patent black platform boots with a chunky brown square heel.

Christina Aguilera wears a leopard print coat with a PVC jumpsuit as she arrives for rehearsal for New Year’s Eve rehearsals in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Christina Aguilera’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

This isn’t the first out-there look Aguilera wore in preparation for her big night. She shared an image on her Instagram yesterday wearing a fluffy lavender coat and nothing else but glitter.

She captioned the risqué shot: “See you in two days #RockinEve Live from Times Square on ABC 8/7c.”

Other performers for the show include Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids on the Block. Actress Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg will also be hosting alongside Seacrest, who joined the program in 2005.

