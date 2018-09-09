Christina Aguilera Makes a ‘Dirrty’ Tribute With Statement Purse & Red Pumps With Peekaboo Toes at NYFW

Christina Aguilera stepped out in a “Dirrty” look in New York today.

Aguilera wore an oversized black puffer jacket that went down to her ankles, an interesting choice given that the New York temperature hovered in the 60s.

Christina Aguilera out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

While the jacket inarguably made her stand out on the city streets, the real eccentricity of the performer’s look came from her unusual accessories.

The “Beautiful” singer accessorized with a dark purse that had “Dirty” written on it in orange and yellow writing and silver straps, perhaps a nod to her 2002 hit, “Dirrty.”

Aguilera’s “Dirty” purse. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Aguilera selected red pumps with unusual cut-out detailing at the big toes and a short heel. The star sported a bright red pedicure that flattered her feet and perfectly matched her shoes.

Aguilera’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

She completed her wild look with dark cat-eye sunglasses and reddish-orange lipstick.

Aguilera is in town for New York Fashion Week, and she’s already come out at a number of events, singing Friday night at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event. While the songstress was on stage, Cardi B allegedly chucked a shoe at Nicki Minaj — but Aguilera told WWD she was unaware that the fight occurred at the same time as her performance.

X-Tina was also on hand for Christian Cowan’s show yesterday. The entertainer wore an oversized red leathery jacket, a white graphic T-shirt, a red skirt and thigh-high boots while she sat alongside Australian singer Troye Sivan in the front row.

