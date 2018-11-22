From the ’80s to Today: Christie Brinkley’s Style Through the Years

Christie Brinkley, who has been honored with FN’s 2018 Style Influencer of the Year along with daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, has been in the spotlight for nearly four decades — so it comes as no surprise that her style has changed over the years.

The now-64-year-old star first rose to prominence in the late 1970s, when she appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. She made three consecutive appearances on the cover of the magazine beginning in 1979.

Christie Brinkley is seen at the Versailles Room at the Helmsley Palace in Manhattan in 1982. CREDIT: MARK ELIAS/AP/Shutterstock

In the 1980s, the model gravitated toward classic pieces, choosing classic suits with power pumps for public appearances. Brinkley’s style at this time was focused on simple pieces, like solid-colored dresses and collared shirts.

As a supermodel, Brinkley’s looks have incorporated their fair share of glamour over the years, even with her tendency to go more basic when off-duty. At the Rita Hayworth Gala in 1992, she stepped out in a sparkly red gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. For footwear, she sported red pumps in the same bright shade as her gown.

Christie Brinkley wears a sparkly red gown in New York in 1992. CREDIT: MARK LENNIHAN/AP/Shutterstoc

In 2011, as she performed as Roxie Heart in the Broadway musical “Chicago,” Brinkley was regularly photographed en route to work. Her go-to style was a form-fitting dress with a jacket and heels.

Christie Brinkley<br />heading out of a performance of “Chicago.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three has continued to step out in stylish ensembles well into the 2010s decade. At New York Fashion Week in September, she looked chic as she stepped out to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party wearing a sparkly minidress and pointy-toed white boots.

Christie Brinkley at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

