Christie Brinkley’s High Heel Got Stuck in an Escalator — and She Reacted in the Best Way

Christie Brinkley knows how to kick off an award show — quite literally. The supermodel’s stiletto heel got stuck in an escalator Monday after enjoying a night in NYC at Lincoln Center. She ended up hobbling with one bare foot out and the other still clad in her sparkling Christian Louboutin pump.

“My brand new Christian Louboutin,” Brinkley moaned, jokingly, while sharing the hilarious moment with her Instagram fans. In the video’s caption, she spared no puns when she teased Tuesday’s , where, along with her daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel, she will be honored as the Style Influencers of the Year. “It hurts my sole to see this agony of deFEAT.. the escalator won this time,” she wrote. “Now what will I wear to all the Pumps and Circumstance tomorrow night at the Footwear News Achievement Awards!”

Brinkley and her daughters will be recognized tonight as FN’s first multi-generational style influencers at the annual award show often dubbed the “Shoe Oscars.”

