Paris Jackson, Alexa Chung & More Celebs Turn Heads in the Front Row at Christian Dior’s Resort ’19 Show

Alexa Chung (L) and Paris Jackson attend Dior's cruise 2019 show in France.

A number of famous faces took to the Château de Chantilly in France to view Maria Grazia Chiuri’s resort ’19 collection for Christian Dior today. Paris Jackson, Alexa Chung and “Stranger Things” co-stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer all hit the front row for the fashionable occasion.

The late King of Pop’s 20-year-old daughter led the pack in an eye-catching colorful look complete with a fringe-embellished bag boasting a rainbow shoulder strap and burnt-orange velvet sandals.

Paris Jackson at the Dior Cruise 2019 show. CREDIT: Splash

Alexa Chung was wearing a metallic double-breasted pantsuit accessorized with a metallic croc box bag and black suede pointy-toed pumps.

Alexa Chung at the Dior Cruise 2019 show. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Charlie Heaton wa

s rocking a red blazer over a black tee with black trousers and matching shoes. By his side, Dyer decided on a white strapless dress with semi

sheer lace paneling and black combat boots. The starlet threw a long black blazer coat over top and polished things off with a black hat.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer at the Dior Cruise 2018 show. CREDIT: Splash

Also hopping on the sheer trend, Billie Lourd was modeling a plunging black see-through number paired with pointy black stiletto heels.

Billie Lourd at the Dior Cruise 2019 show. CREDIT: Splash

