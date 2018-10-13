Chrissy Teigen Nails Fall Style in Golden Velvet Pants and Classic Sandals

As fall weather finally hit New York, Chrissy Teigen left her Big Apple apartment this morning wearing velvet pants and classic sandals.

The model-turned-cookbook author appeared calm, cool and collected — and stylish — heading to a wine and food event in New York City.

Teigen, who released her second cookbook, “Cravings: Hungry for More,” last month has been making the promotional rounds. Her chic fall outfit included a sleek black coat over a simple gray tank, which she paired with shimmery golden velvet high-rise pants and classic black sandals.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend leaving their NYC apartment in the rain on Oct 13. CREDIT: Splash

The mother of two seamlessly completed her ensemble by adding oversized gold hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses (despite the Big Apple’s cloudy skies) and an iconic black quilted Chanel double-C top handle bag featuring a gold chain shoulder strap.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old’s musician husband John Legend, who recently became the first black man to achieve EGOT status, was captured following his lady in an all-black look. The “All of You” singer wore a black denim jacket with matching trousers and black leather sneakers with an ultra-chunky white platform.

Chrissy Teigen braves the weather while heading to promote her new cookbook “Cravings: Hungry for More.” CREDIT: Splash

